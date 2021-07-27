Assin North MP runs to Supreme Court over citizenship case

General News of Tuesday, 27 July 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

Lawyers for the Member of Parliament for the Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, are before the Supreme Court to invoke the supervisory jurisdiction of the apex court to assume jurisdiction over the case of his dual citizenship at the Cape Coast High Court.



The motion at the Supreme Court is to restrain the High Court from going ahead to give Judgement in the matter.



The petitioner, Michael Ankomah Nimfah, contends that the lawmaker held dual citizenship as a Ghanaian and a Canadian at the time of his election, and therefore must be restrained from performing the duties of a Member of Parliament.



The Cape Coast court on Monday dismissed an appeal of stay of proceedings filed by lawyers of the MP.