Assin North MP ‘formidable, unmovable as Mountain Afadzato’ – Ablakwa

General News of Friday, 30 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, is upbeat that his embattled colleague lawmaker, James Gyaakye Quayson of Assin North will be returned to Parliament after a court ordered him out.



According to Ablakwa, Quayson, who he described as “down to earth, intelligent and honest colleague” was unshaken by the court order that said the election that brought him to Parliament be held again.



He added that, the embattled MP who remains: “as formidable and immovable as Mountain Afadzato shall surely retain his glorious membership of the 8th Parliament.”



A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday July, 28, 2021 passed a verdict on the election petition against the Assin North MP.



The court presided by Justice Kwasi Boakye upheld the argument of a petitioner who contended that James Quayson was not qualified to contest the 2020 elections.



The basis for the ruling was that at the point of filing to contest the elections, the court claims James Quayson had not successfully renounce his Canadian citizenship.







Ablakwa’s full post read as follows:



As more drama unfolds, in the end, only the great people of Assin North have the final say and it is only their true verdict that matters.



I have absolutely no doubt that my affable, down to earth, intelligent and honest colleague - Hon. James Gyakye Quayson, MP for Assin North who remains as formidable and immovable as Mountain Afadzato shall surely retain his glorious membership of the 8th Parliament.



We both will continue to share the same office floor as we strengthen our bond of brotherhood and together deepen our comradely resolve to work hard and meet the legitimate expectations of the people.



Be of good cheer my brother, the sea of solidarity and support you have is far greater than this fleeting test of the resilience of your dear constituents.



As consummate democrats, we shall always choose genuine electoral victory that comes from the masses over technical gymnastics masterminded by a negligible few.



