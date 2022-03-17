Assin North MP case: Tsikata uses two motions to 'stay proceedings'

General News of Thursday, 17 March 2022

The hearing of Interlocutory injunction filed by Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a private citizen against the Assin North Member of Parliament from performing his parliamentary duties has been blocked by lawyers of the embattled lawmaker.



This was after lawyers of the MP led by Tsatsu Tsikata filed two motions – a Review application against the court’s ruling on March 8 and – a Stay of Proceedings.



In court on Wednesday, when the panel of seven presided over by Justice Jones Dotse sat to hear the motion for injunction, Tsatsu Tsikata drew the court’s attention to the motions they filed on Wdnesday.



The Supreme Court had on March 8, 2022, ordered the legislator to file his defence in the case after in a 6-1 ruling.



The apex court had held that the MP has been sufficiently given notice of the case against him.



It was the contention of Mr Tsikata that the seven days period given by the court for the Daily Graphic’s publication as per the orders in a substituted had not elapsed.



The Supreme Court said, the postings of the processes in his house and notice boards of High Court and Supreme are enough to bring the matter to the attention of the MP regardless of the publication in the Graphic.



Background



The panel on February 22, directed that court processes be brought to the attention of the MP through a publication in the Daily Graphic newspaper and posting on the wall of the Supreme Court in Accra, the High Court in Cape Coast and the residence of the MP.



This was after the plaintiff through his lawyers filed the case against the MP, told the court all attempts to give the MP court documents have proved unsuccessful.



After hearing the parties, the court said, “We agree to adjourned to 29 and hear the review motion panel to be constituted by the CJ and depending on the outcome, the substantive interlocutory injunction will be heard.



The case has subsequently been adjourned to March 29.