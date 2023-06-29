Assin North: Gyakye Quayson likely to be sworn in on Friday – Sammy Gyamfi

Politics of Thursday, 29 June 2023

The National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has indicated that the swearing-in of the Member of Parliament-elect of Assin North is likely to be done on Friday, June 30, 2023.



According to him, the Electoral Commission of Ghana is expected to officially notify the Parliament of Ghana today, of Quayson's win on Thursday, June 29, 2023, which would make the swearing possible on Friday, 3news.com reports.



"As the law requires, the EC will have to formally communicate the results of the by-election by writ to the August House of Parliament.



“We understand that that process is ongoing, it is our expectation that by close of day, today, parliament would have received formal notification. It is our hope that by tomorrow the newly-elected Member of Parliament for Assin North should be sworn in in parliament,” Sammy Gyamfi is quoted to have told journalists in Accra on Thursday.



Earlier a news report by graphic.com.gh indicated that the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, had stated that Gyakye Quayson’s swearing-in would be on Thursday.





About the Assin North election:



According to the Electoral Commission's announcement, James Gyakye Quayson garnered a total of 17,245 votes, representing 57.56% of the total votes cast.



His closest contender, Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 12,630 votes, accounting for 42.15% of the votes.



Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party Ghana (LPG) secured 87 votes, which represented 0.29% of the overall tally.



The by-election in Assin North was held to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant following a legal battle that questioned Quayson's eligibility to hold office due to dual citizenship concerns.





