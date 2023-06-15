Assin North: Govt won’t abandon projects after by-election – Ntim assures

Politics of Thursday, 15 June 2023

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured the people of Assin North that the Akufo-Addo led government will not abandon the ongoing projects in the constituency after the upcoming by-election.



Residents of Assin North have witnessed massive road construction in the area in the past few works.



Some critics have slammed the government over the ongoing projects describing the construction of roads as a ploy by the government to get the electorate to vote for the party’s candidate in the Assin North by-election.



But speaking to the media in Assin North after he formally introduced the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Charles Opoku to the Assin North residents, Chairman Ntim stated that it is never the intention of the government to abandon the projects which are underway.



According to him, once the government has commenced the road projects it will ensure that the entire work is completed and well executed.



Chairman Ntim stressed that the government is not constructing the roads because of the forthcoming by-election but doing so because the good people of Assin North deserve such dvelopmental projects.



He used the opportunity to appeal to the electorate to vote massively for the NPP Candidate, Charles Opoku to win the by-election come June 27, 2023.