Assin Fosu MED urges communities to provide accommodation for teachers

Regional News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: GNA

Ms Mercy Akua Lissar, the Assin Fosu Municipal Education Director has appealed to chiefs, opinion leaders, philanthropists and institutions to help provide accommodation for teachers posted to rural areas.



She noted that the unavailability of decent accommodation in some communities has compelled teachers to live outside, making supervision of the children challenging.



Ms Lissar made the appeal when the Assin Fosu Municipal Education Directorate celebrated its Education Week on the theme, “Enhancing Quality Education Through Stakeholders Engagements.”



She also appealed to teachers to adjust and manage to live closer to where they work until better accommodation was provided, to raise the standards of discipline in schools.



Ms Lissar further appealed to all stakeholders to help put up good habitable for school staff in rural areas to motivate them to accept postings to those areas.



Ms Lissar noted that 76 per cent of students in the Municipality performed well in the West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2021 as compared to 56 per cent in 2020.



She attributed that to some firm mechanisms that the directorate put in place to promote quality education in the municipal.



In addition, she said heads of schools were made to sign performance contract agreements to ensure things were well structured for good results.



Rev. Dr. John Kwame Apenkwa Brown, the head pastor of Lighthouse Chapel, stressed the need for teachers to upgrade their knowledge to provide the necessary teaching competencies to meet the standard of education worldwide.



Nana Agyapong Ntrada II, chief of Assin Brofoyedru, called on the students to desist from hunting mushrooms and snails during school hours but prioritize education to secure a better future.



He appealed to stakeholders, philanthropists and others to come to their aid to help build accommodation for teachers.



In attendance was Mr. Nicholas Fiifi Baako, the Municipal Chief Executive, and other heads of departments.



