Assin Fosu Hospital records six Christmas babies.

Health News of Sunday, 26 December 2021

Source: GNA

St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu has recorded the birth of six (06) babies on Christmas day.



The babies are made up of four males and two females.



Dr Mark Asomasi, the Medical Director of the hospital, told the Ghana News Agency that three of the babies were delivered through spontaneous vaginal delivery.



The other three he said, were also through the caesarian section without any complications.



The babies were born between 04:00 and13:00 hours, Dr Asomani said, adding that the mothers and their babies are in good health.