Assin Dompem: Woman drinks poison over her missing GHC 500

Crime & Punishment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

A young lady who Is said to be 30 years of age has poisoned herself after she lost her last GHC 500.



According to a report by Kessben TV, the young lady who is a resident of Assin Dompem in the Assin Central Constituency said she could not find the GHC500 she was going to depend on for some time.



The report indicated that the Lady who is popularly known as Adwoa Ann said life had become unbearable for her because of the missing money and therefore went to drink weedicide to take her life and end it all.



But she was found by her sister-inlaw who helped to get a Taxi to transport Adwoa to the St Andrews Xavier hospital but they were involved In an accident leaving the sister-inlaw, the driver and other occupants of the Taxi injured.



The sister inlaw called Esi Arthur whose injury was severe has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital whiles Adwoa Ann is still battling for her life at the Andrews Xavier Hospital.



