Assin Aboabo Camp: Our MP has failed to improve our bad roads networks – Residents

Regional News of Sunday, 19 June 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

The people of Assin Aboabo Camp, a suburb of Assin South District in the Central Region, have said the Member of Parliament of the area, John Ntim Fordjour has among other things failed to improve upon the poor road network in the area.



Expressing their disappointment to Angel News reporter Akosua Akyere Kumiwaa, the residents claimed that several promises made by Mr Ntim Fordjour to reshape the bad roads in the area have yielded no results.



According to them, the Lawmaker has only succeeded in grading some roads without completion, worsening their plight during the rainy season.



“When the MP was nominated by the President for the Deputy Minister position, he summoned chiefs and elders of the area at a mini durbar in August 2021 and promised to rehabilitate the roads but the contractor together with his machine left 30 minutes after the MP had left with no reason.”



The residents are also accusing the MP of his inconsistent visit to the constituency, a situation they said is worrying because they hardly see him exercise their concerns before him.



Highlighting the impact of the persistent rain on the roads, a male resident said “When it rains, our route worries us; occasionally cars get trapped on the road, traders and people heading to Assin Fosu get stopped on the road, so we beg the authorities to come to our aid.



They lamented further that the 15km Road from Assin Aworoso which connects major food hubs such as Assin Aboabo Camp, Nyamebekyere, Akwetey Nō.1, and No.2 among other adjoining communities is in a deplorable shape and thus impeding development in the area.



“Although the area is known for its massive production of both foodstuff and cash crops, the poor state of the roads makes it difficult for us to transport our farm produce to nearby market centres after harvest,” a female resident complained bitterly.



The situation, residents of Assin Aboabo Camp claim, is contributing to their post-harvest losses because most of their foodstuffs are left to rot.



On his part, the Unit Committee Chairman of Akwetey Electoral Area, Boasie Amponsah also added that residents struggle to go to the nearby towns during emergencies, as drivers refuse to ply the roads due to their bad state.



“We want to know if we are part of Ghana” he demanded.



They are calling on the MP, who doubles as the Deputy Education Minister, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, the DCE, Felicia Amissah Ntrakwa, and the government to help fix the deplorable roads in the communities.