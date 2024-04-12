Assent anti-gay bill into law when Akufo-Addo travels - Dafeamekpor tells Bawumia

General News of Friday, 12 April 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for South Dayi, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has reacted to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stating his stance on the practice of homosexual activities in Ghana.



In a post shared on X on Thursday, April 11, 2024, the MP praised the vice president, who is also the flagbearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), for saying that he does not support LGBT+ activities.



Dafeamekpor, however, challenged Dr Bawumia to make the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill (anti-gay bill), which is currently awaiting presidential assent, a law by assenting it when he gets the chance to act as Head of State, the next time President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is out of the jurisdiction.



"In this video, Alhaji Dr. Mahmoud Bawumia, our Veep, is heard and seen saying that, by our cultural ethos and his Muslim beliefs, he is against LGBTQ+. Fantastic.



"I expect our Veep to sign the bill into law when next the Prez travels and he acts as the Head of State. That's all," he said.



What Dr Bawumia said:



The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, stated, in unequivocal terms, his strong opposition to the practice of homosexuality in Ghana.



Speaking at the Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in Kumasi on Thursday, Dr. Bawumia told thousands of Muslims that he is strongly against the practice because his Muslim faith is against the practice, as are Christianity and Ghana's social norms.



"I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality.



"Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is, therefore, very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, with no 'ifs' or 'buts.' No shades of grey."



Dr. Bawumia was equally unequivocal in stating that, as president, he will continue to be strongly against it in line with his personal beliefs, the stance of Ghana's leading religious groups, as well as the Ghanaian society.



"I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana, clearly and unequivocally forbid.



"All the major religious traditions in Ghana, Christianity and Islam, are opposed to this practice, and I stand opposed to it now, and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah," he added.



