Assemblyman hands over borehole facility to community

Regional News of Sunday, 14 November 2021

Source: Ananpansah Abraham, Contributor

Assemblyman for the Canteen Electoral Area, Ananpansah Bartholomew Abraham has handed over a hand pump borehole facility to residents of Canteen and Frafra Number 1 in the Canteen Electoral Area of the West Gonja Municipal of the Savannah Region.



He disclosed that, it was a blessing to have secured the borehole facility, which will go a long way to augment the already existing boreholes in addressing the water challenges in the electoral area.



According to him, the funding for the project was by the Association of New England, USA under the coordinated efforts of Cletus Achibonga, Fatawu Mahama and Seidu Bangam, who are all born and bred in Canteen, but now reside in the United States of America in what can be christened as, "giving back to society".



He said efforts are underway through the project coordinators to get the facility fully mechanized for wider usage.



In a speech read on behalf of NGANE, the Assembly member said the diaspora association is expecting the Canteen community to be good stewards of the facility in order to pave way for more of such privileges.



"In return for this favor, NGANE expects the people of Canteen to collectively take good care of this borehole so that it will serve our water needs for a long time. They are convinced that the people of Canteen will claim this project as our own and be good caretakers of the borehole. Should we prove to be good stewards, it will go long way to attracting other developmental initiatives coming from NGANE," he said.



The Assemblyman assured NGANE of good stewardship of the facility on behalf of the community.



He further appealed to NGANE in supporting the community in other areas of development such as education, agriculture and more.



John Osman, who represented the Municipal Chief Executive described the move as

a great blessing for residents of the area.



He said the Municipal Assembly was ready to augment such development efforts and called on the people of Canteen to continue to rally their support behind the Assembly man for more development



Rockson Diwura, who spoke on behalf of the chiefs of the community conveyed appreciation to the donors and reiterated that, it was a great delight for people who were born and bred in Canteen to continue to remember the community by giving back such important gestures.



He used the occasion to call on other well-meaning individuals of the community and organizations to follow the good example of NGANE.



Chief Imam of the community, Mallam Iddrisu called for unity of purpose whilst encouraging the Assembly man to continue to lobby for more development projects for the community.



The immediate past Assemblyman for the area, Mohammed Gadafi commended the current Assemblyman for the good works he was doing for the community.