Assemblyman for Pedu-Abekandzi fumes over non-functioning street lights in his electoral area

Regional News of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Central region



Assemblyman for Pedu-Abekandzi electoral area in the Cape Coast Metropolis, James Arthur is not happy about the darkness that looms in his community at night due to the non-functioning street lights in the area. In an exclusive interview with Ghanaweb, he revealed some challenges in his area and the main one has to do with non-functioning street lights.



Among the challenges, James Arthur lamented how assemblymembers are not really paid meanwhile, they are the closest to the people in terms of governance, and all problems and challenges of the people are channeled to them.



According to him, people come to him with all manner of issues from school fees to feeding fees among others. He further mentioned how every year, he buys learning materials for B.E.CE candidates in his electoral area with his own money. Not forgetting the calls he sometimes receives from his people at ungodly hours.



Speaking on the non-functioning street lights, he revealed that the last time he received street lights from the Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) was about four years ago. He has however called on authorities in the metropolis several times but there has not been any positive outcome.



“We’re in 2022 now, the last time I received street lights from the assembly was in 2018; four years ago. I was given only three lights for my electoral area. Just imagine this big area with three lights! I wish you came here in the evening you would’ve seen everything for yourself; the lights aren’t working. It is scary and insecure walking here at night. You know this is also part of security issues so security here is not strong and we’re not safe. We’ve complained severally but no results so maybe you Ghanaweb people can help us,” he said.



Some residents in the area also added their voices to plead for their street lights to be fixed.



One John Nsiah, a 36-year-old businessman revealed that the lights were actually fixed prior to the Independence Day celebration but months after, almost all have stopped functioning.



“You remember the 6th March was celebrated here, the lights were fixed prior to that. Even weeks after the celebration the lights were working but for now, almost everything is off so we need help. The darkness is too much”, he said.

In addition, Mr. Nana Ko Thompson further recounted the rate of crime at night is gradually reducing due to a watchdog policy implemented by the assemblyman.



“For now I can say things are coming down. The rate of stealing at night is reducing and it’s because of the community watchdog the assemblyman brought. It’s like for now they’re unable to operate in the night so they sometimes do it in the afternoon but it’s better than some years ago,” he mentioned.





Meanwhile, Ghanaweb made efforts to reach officials at CCMA on what the assembly is doing about the non-functioning street lights but all attempts were unsuccessful.