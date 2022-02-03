Assemblyman fears heavy trucks may weaken Adomi Bridge

Regional News of Thursday, 3 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Eastern Region



Assemblyman for Atimpoku in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region, Honourable George Ampotia has expressed fears over the longevity of the Adomi Bridge, fearing that the facility may collapse in no time if its continuous use by heavy-duty and cargo trucks is allowed to continue.



Heavy-duty trucks and trailers carrying logs, cargo, excavators, and others access the bridge when crossing from the Eastern to the Volta Region and vice versa.



Most of these head towards Accra from parts of the Northern and Oti Regions such as Buipe, Yendi, Dambai, Yeji, etc.



According to Honourable Ampotia, assurances made to introduce ferries to facilitate the crossing of heavy-duty trucks instead of using the bridge have not been effected, resulting in the trucks crossing the Volta Lake on the bridge.



“When the bridge was constructed in 2015, we were told that one of the ferries would be left behind so that this kind of heavy trucks, they would be carrying them across the Volta at the Senchi side but after the completion, we’re still facing problems.



"Sometimes daytime or nighttime when passing by the bridge, you’d be a little bit scared if you’ve not been to the bridge side before,” said the Assemblyman.



He fears that the massive vibration experienced when the huge trucks pass by when standing on the bridge could be a major factor in the weakening of the facility sooner than later.



He, therefore, appealed to the government to reintroduce the operations of the ferries at nearby Senchi to transport the trailers and trucks across Volta Lake to save the bridge from collapse.



He appealed: "I’m pleading with the government to at least if it’ll be possible bring one of the ferries so that the heavy trucks would be crossing at the Senchi for the bridge to last longer.”



According to him, he has persistently raised the issue on the floor during Assembly meetings at the Asuogyaman District Assembly and with the Ghana Highway Authority (GHA) and received assurances that his concerns and those of others would be duly addressed.



Unfortunately, he said no steps have been taken in this regard.



“There are still heavy trucks and a lot of big cars passing,” said Honourable Ampotia.



But responding to the concerns of the Assemblyman, Director of Bridges at the Ghana Highway Authority, Yakon Koray told GhawaWeb that the Authority conducts regular maintenance checks on the facility, suggesting that this activity would help the GHA identify any potential defects and dangers posed to the facility.



“We have a routine inspection of our bridges and Adomi Bridge for instance we inspect it every quarter,” said Mr Koray. “We have reports of bolts missing on the bridge and these are along the pedestrian walkway, for five, ten years, we have been sending people there.”







According to him, social media reports suggesting that bolts were being stolen on the bridge were false.

Though some 48 bolts and nuts were reportedly stolen from the bridge in 2018, these were subsequently replaced.



GhanaWeb however discovered during its recent visit to the facility that though all bolts and nuts were intact, some were loose due to the tampering and tear and wear occasioned by changing weather conditions.



The director explained further: “Lately what happens is I think they used some old pictures and reposted on social media, this is the second time we’re seeing this,” adding that officials from the GHA in December visited the bridge to access the genuineness or otherwise of the reports.



Asked by GhanaWeb's Eastern Reginal correspondent if the loosening or disappearance of the bolts posed any dangers to motorists, passengers and pedestrians who use the bridge? Mr. Koray admitted that such a situation posed danger to pedestrians as the railings protect and give them a perception of safety.



“If for any reason they are not there or they’re not where they are supposed to be then they are not as safe as our standard requirements.”



The director of bridges however said missing bolts “are not going to cause a collapse of the bridge or failure of the bridge.”



District Chief Executive for Asuogyaman, Samuel Kwame Agyekum also allayed fears of concerns regarding the safety of the Adomi Bridge and assured of continued collaboration with the GHA to ensure the safety of the bridge.



“As long as I’m concerned I can tell you that the bridge is now very safe,” he assured.



