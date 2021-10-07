Assembly members reject Cape Coast MCE nominee for the second time

General News of Thursday, 7 October 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ernest Arthur fails to get an endorsement on the second occasion



• The nominee has been unable to secure two-thirds of the votes



• Although the regional minister begged members, her plea fell on deaf ears



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) position of Cape Coast, Ernest Arthur, has been rejected again by the assembly members.



He failed to poll a two-thirds majority of the required votes provided in the constitution to be confirmed.



Mr. Arthur polled 40 ‘Yes’ votes out of 65 assembly members who took part in the exercise.



Ernest Arthur who is one of the few reappointed MCEs had on Monday, September 27, polled 34 out of the 65 valid votes cast, representing 47.6 percent and hoped for a change in the narrative but that dream was not realised despite a plea by the Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan.



Earlier, some members of the New Patriotic Party petitioned the president not to reappoint him.



They accused him of poor performance, poor human relations and the use of abusive language.



Meanwhile, third and final voting has been scheduled for October 11, 2021.