Assembly Members urged to hold regular community dialogues

Regional News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Fred Bubune Kpodo, Coordinating Director of Ada-East District Assembly, has called on Assembly Members, to hold regular meetings to deepen participatory decision making in the District.



It is expected that after each engagement with the Assembly, they will send the information back to their people and tell them what is ongoing in the District Assembly,” he said.



Mr. Kpodo gave the advice during an investment forum organized by the Assembly in collaboration with key development partners to engage the residents on the projects that will be undertaking in the District.



The forum was also to expose the investor community to other opportunities to consider for investment in Ada East.



He added that it was essential that the ordinary people are engaged and sensitized on various interventions, policies, and development programs being implemented by the District Assembly.



Mr. Kpodo further said that collaborative effort was needed to pursue the development of the Ada -East District.



He said this was important in the local government to enhance the decentralization process in the country.



The Ada East District, formerly Dangme East District and was created in 1989 by Local Government Instrument, L. I. 1491.



By subsection (one) of section 3 of the Local Government Act, 1993 (Act 462), a new district (Ada West) was carved out of Dangme East with a new Local Government Legal Instrument (L.I 2130) a new district which was established and known as Ada East in June 2012 with 27 electoral areas.