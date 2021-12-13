Assembly Members, Unit Committees urged to enforce bye-laws for improved sanitation

Regional News of Monday, 13 December 2021

Source: GNA

Dr. Kingsley Nyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso, has urged Assembly Members and unit committees in the constituency to help to enforce bye-laws to improve upon the sanitation situation in the area.



He expressed worry about the volume of choked gutters, which could lead to the outbreak of communicable diseases, and said it was the responsibility of the Assembly Members and their unit committees to work to enforce the sanitation bye-laws to address the situation.



Dr. Nyarko, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview after leading a clean-up exercise at Nyankyerenease in the Kwadaso Municipality, said he would continue to work to ensure that the Municipality was clean.



The exercise, undertaken in collaboration with the Kwadaso branch of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, with support from the Kwadaso Municipal Assembly, aimed at keeping the environment clean to prevent the outbreak of communicable diseases.



The MP, together with the people swept the streets, cleaned choked gutters, and also weeded the surroundings.



According to Dr. Nyarko, the exercise was not going to be a nine-day wonder but would be extended to all the electoral areas within the Municipality to ensure that the area was clean to be in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three.



Keeping the environment clean was a shared responsibility, the MP stated, advising the people in the area to rekindle their communal spirit and undertake clean-up exercises to make the area clean.



Dr. Nyarko encouraged the Municipal Health Director and the Environmental Officer to take up their roles seriously to help promote good health and improve the sanitation in the area.



Mrs. Gifty Amoah, the Assembly Member for the area, praised the MP for his good leadership, saying that his leadership was extraordinary in the Municipality.



She said proper sanitary practices helped to reduce the spread of infections and contagious viruses as poor sanitation was linked to the transmission of diseases, and called on the people to actively participate in the exercise.