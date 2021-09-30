Assembly Members, Stakeholders sensitized on how to safeguard Ozone Layer

General News of Thursday, 30 September 2021

Source: GNA

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has organized a-two- day sensitization workshop for Assembly Members in the Ahanta-West and Shama Districts on human activities which deplete the Ozone Layer and how to abate emissions into the stratosphere.



The workshop dubbed "Ozone For Life" was part of activities marking World Ozone Day and allowed Assembly Members to broaden their understanding of the Montreal Protocol and how best the Ozone Layer could recover.



The Director, Energy Resources, Climate Change and Ozone in Accra, Mr Emmanuel Osae-Quansah, who was the lead facilitator at the workshop, said since the United Nations General Assembly announced September 16 for the celebration of World Day for Preservation of the Ozone Layer, two Municipal Assemblies each were selected from the Western, Central, Eastern and Ashanti Regions to sensitize Assemblies on the need to protect the Ozone Layer and Climate Change.



He said much effort was required for the gradual healing of the Ozone Layer, adding that "the concentration of the Ozone Layer in the stratosphere would reach its peak by the middle of the 21st century if all the parties to the Montreal Protocol and its amendments complied with their phased-out schedules.



He urged developing countries to take a cue from developed countries and stop the use of identifiable products and ozone-depleting chemicals.



Mr Osae-Quansah advised all stakeholders to get on board to protect the environment from atmospheric pollution that impacted the protective Ozone Layer and global climate.



A National Consultant to the UNDP/EPA/HPMP, Mr Johnson B. Haysford, who led a discussion on the use of refrigeration and air conditioning, said "as we phase out bad refrigerators and chemicals, we phase in other good ones to mitigate hazardous effects of bad refrigerators on the Ozone Layer.”



He said the law banning the use of imported refrigerators was still in force.



Mr Haysford disclosed that Ghana was spearheading a global meeting in October this year on the Montreal Protocol as part of measures to stop the use of bad chemicals which deplete the Ozone Layer.



Mr Haysford said though refrigerators played a major role in food security and preservation of health facilities and life, bad human practices in refrigeration had dire consequences on the environment.



He stressed the need to respect the Kyoto protocol and the Paris agreement which bound all nations to cut down emissions of the Green House.



Mr Hasford called for efficiencies and Renewable Energy in the Energy sector as part of measures to deal with climate change.



The Deputy Western Regional Director at the Environmental Protection Agency, Mr Opoku Mensah called for the revival of fruit trees in the environment.



He pledged the commitment of the EPA to partner with UNDP to sustain the environment.