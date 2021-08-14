Assembly Member appeals for classroom blocks

Regional News of Saturday, 14 August 2021

Source: GNA

Benjamin Kobina Kunfiri Bukari, the Assembly Member for Loho Electoral Area in the Nadowli-Kaleo District, has appealed to the government and benevolent individuals and organisations to help provide the Loho Tendamba Primary School with additional classrooms.



He said the school had only three classrooms serving primary one to primary six, which affected effective teaching and learning.



Mr Bukari, who made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), added that the situation had compelled some of the primary school children to share classrooms with the Kindergarten children.



He said some of the children also trekked from Loho to attend school at the Loho junction, which caused congestion in those classrooms.



“Our wish is that all children at old Loho will attend school here and those at the Loho R/C at the Loho junction will also be there to reduce congestion.



“We have written letters to some philanthropic organisations including MTN Ghana and Vodafone Ghana for support, but we haven’t heard anything yet. I have also informed the District Assembly about it, but we are still waiting,” he indicated.



The Assembly Member noted that the community raised the issue of the classroom deficit during the consultation for the preparation of the District Medium-Term Development Plan, but was unsure of whether it would be provided or not.



“We were told it is between Kaaha community and Loho, if Kaaha gets the school, it means Loho will not get and if Loho gets Kaaha will not also get. But Kaaha does not even have a primary school,” Mr Bukari stated.



Mr Fredrick Amora, the Unit Committee Chairman for the Electoral Area, observed that the congestion in the classroom in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic had put the health of the children at risk.



“The congestion is too much and looking at the COVID-19 safety protocols, the face mask wearing is not helping the children.



“If we had additional classrooms there will be spacing among the children and the risk of COVID-19 can reduce,” he explained.