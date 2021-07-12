Assembly Man Supports PWDs with GH¢ 20,000 in Subri-Nkwanta

Regional News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: gna.org.gh

Mr Kwame Asamoah, popularly known as Kwame Agege, the Assembly Member for Estate Electoral Area, a suburb of Bibiani has supported Persons with Disability (PWD) in the Municipality with cash of GH¢ 20,000.



The donation was to among others help the beneficiaries to tackle emergencies they might encounter before the release of the District Assembly's Common Fund.



The Assembly Man was hopeful that the money would help cater for immediate needs such as school fees, medical bills, purchase of wheel chairs and fees for apprentice skills training.



Mr Asamoah said the donation was also to complement government's efforts to better the lives of persons with disabilities.



Mr Fredrick Armah Takyi, the Chairman for the Ghana Blind Union Association for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality, who received the money on behalf of the Association thanked the Assemblyman for the kind gesture.



He assured that the money would be used for the purpose for which it was donated.









Mr Takyi appealed to other philanthropists, Non-governmental (NGO's) and other organisations operating within the Municipality to emulate the Assembly Member and assist them.