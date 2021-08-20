Assemblies of God, Eastern Region 'B' gets new superintendent

Religion of Friday, 20 August 2021

Source: GNA

Reverend Obed Anderson Asiedu was last Sunday inducted into office as the Regional Superintendent of Assemblies of God, Eastern Region “B” jurisdiction.



The ceremony was performed by the General Superintendent (GS) of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Professor Paul Frimpong Manso.



He charged the new Regional Superintendent to see leadership as service and do so with all humility.



“Some of your executive council members, and other brethren you lead, may be far ahead of you in terms of age, experience, and even anointing. You can keep all of them alive for God’s Kingdom work if you humble yourself and serve them diligently,” he said.



Rev. Prof. Frimpong Manso, who also chairs the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), urged Rev. Obed to uphold the virtues of faith, patience, tolerance, heavenly wisdom among others in order to succeed in this challenging task.



For his part, Rev. Obed Asiedu thanked all the people who contributed to his elevation for the trust reposed in him and pledged his commitment to giving an exciting and fruitful leadership.



He said he and his team have mapped out a four–year strategic development plan, to ensure the spiritual, infrastructural, numerical, and leadership growth and development of the Church in the Region.



The Eastern Region “B” comprises; Akim Oda, Akim Swedru, Kade, Asamankese, Suhum, and Nsawam Districts of the Assemblies of God Church in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



Rev. Obed Asiedu was elected to succeed the late Rev. David Frimpong Boateng, the incumbent who passed on recently.



Until his elevation to that high office, he (Rev. Obed) was the Minister in Charge of the Assemblies of God, New Life Assembly, at Medie in the Greater Accra Region.