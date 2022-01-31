Assailant who attacked police officer on duty shot dead

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: angelonline.com

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that a suspected assailant has been shot dead at Kwabenya in the Greater Accra Region for stabbing an officer in the head.



The incident is reported to have happened on Friday, January 28, 2021.



In a release signed by ACP Kwesi Ofori, the Director-General of Public Affairs of the Service, the deceased identified as Hakim, had attacked some three persons, who sought refuge at the police station for fear of their lives.



The police said according to their preliminary investigation, the suspect, now deceased, stabbed the station officer and the investigator on duty who had attempted to protect the three persons from harm.



“Sensing that the lives of the Station Officer, the investigator, and the three victims were in immediate danger, the police shot and killed the suspect,” it noted.



It was observed further that while the injured officers are responding to treatment at the Police Hospital, the body of the deceased has been deposited at the Hospital’s morgue for preservation.



Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has since visited the station to encourage officers and also commended the injured station officer for providing protection for the three at the peril of his life.







The Police Administration thus warned individuals who have a penchant for attacking police stations to be prepared to face the full wrath of the law.