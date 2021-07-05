Aspiring NPP Youth Organizer Prince-Kamal meets youth wing

General News of Monday, 5 July 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

A Youth Organizer aspirant of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Prince-Kamal Gumah has met with the party’s youth wing in the Volta Region.



The meeting was to formally introduce himself to them and declared his intentions to contest the national youth organizer position.



Prince-Kamal Gumah who is also the deputy Youth Organizer of the NPP in the United States reiterated his commitment to building a united front youth to help the party regain power.



He also assured the youth that “No constituency youth organizer will be unemployed under my leadership when I win power.”



Prince-Kamal Gumah was in Volta regional with his party’s National Chairman Mr Freddy Blay, National Youth Organizer, Nana B, and the Volta Regional Chairman to cut sod for the construction of a new regional headquarters in Ho.







