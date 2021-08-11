Asomdwee Park will be commissioned next year - Koku Anyidoho announces

General News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

• The final resting place of Atta-Mills is under reconstruction



• The refurbishment of the park costs GH¢4.4 million



• The CEO of Atta-Mills Institute is optimistic the Asomdwee Park will be opened to the public in the coming year



Chief Executive Officer of Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, has announced that the final resting place of the former head of state, the late Professor Evans Atta-Mills will be commissioned next year.



He made this announcement on micro-blogging site, Twitter on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 sighted by GhanaWeb.



Koku Anyidoho in his post said, "9 years ago today, August 10, 2012, Prez Atta-Mills was laid to rest by the People of Ghana @ the Asomdwee Park. He invested in his relationship with me so he is reaping positive results via the Atta-Mills Institute. Asomdwee Park will be commissioned next year. RIP Sir."



The Asomdwee Park is undergoing reconstruction and when completed, it will have a mini-museum, an audio-visual library with free Wifi, a conference room, restaurant and a ceremonial ground with a statue of the former statesman, Evans Atta-Mills.



General maintenance of the park, refurbishment of dilapidated buildings and the provision of drainage infrastructure costs GH¢4.4 million, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib noted.



