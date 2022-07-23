Asomdwee Park upgrade: Hopeson Adorye thanks Anyidoho for ‘taking bold step’

General News of Saturday, 23 July 2022

Hopeson Adorye, a member of the New Patriotic Party, NPP, has praised Koku Anyidoho for championing upgrades at Asomdwee Park, the final resting place of late president John Evans Atta Mills.



Anyidoho, a former aide to Mills and his Atta Mills Institute, AMI, have collaborated with state-owned Coastal Development Authority, CODA, to work on extensive redevelopment works at the Park.



The works are to prepare the place for the upcoming 10th anniversary commemoration of the death of Atta Mills.



Adorye who visited the venue earlier this week, posted a photo of the new entrance and videos of how works have gone so far, he captioned his post thus: “Asomdwe Park is almost ready for Sunday. Koku Anyidoho has done well.”



In one of the videos he is heard saying: “The place is ready for Sunday, by tomorrow and Saturday, everything will be set …and we are calling on security agencies to keep law and order here.”



He said “Koku is doing the programme on Saturday, the NDC can do theirs before or after,” adding in the second video, “I am very impressed with the work here so far… we want to thank Koku Anyidoho for taking this bold step.”



There has recently been a brouhaha on issues surrounding the park with days to the 10th-anniversary celebration of Atta Mills' demise.



Anyidoho, has been engaged in a public exchange of words with Samuel, Atta Mills' younger brother over some renovation around the tomb of the late Head of State.



Samuel Atta Mills, who is the Member of Parliament of Komenda Edina Aguafo Abirem, KEEA, expressed concerns with upgrades on the tomb, stressing that it was culturally insensitive that a state-run authority had undertaken the upgrade without informing the family.



The Coastal Development Authority, CODA, in a July 20 statement denied that the body of the late leader had been tampered with in any way.



“We wish to state that the grave was not opened and therefore no desecration of the body of the former President, H.E John Evans Atta Mills, has taken place,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the completed facility is expected to be handed over to the president for official commissioning on July 24, to coincide with the 10th anniversary of Atta Mills’ passing.



The National Democratic Congress has the Atta Mills Memorial Heritage which was founded months back to protect the legacy of the late leader but his aide Koku Anyidoho through his Atta Mills Institute is behind the collaboration with CODA to redevelop the Asomdwee Park.







