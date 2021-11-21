Asokwa festival of Trade and Arts set for December 8 to 12

General News of Sunday, 21 November 2021

Source: GNA

Swaghaus Events is set to hold the 3rd edition of the Asokwa Festival of Trade and Arts (AFESTA) in Kumasi from 8 to 12 December, 2021.



This year's edition is under the theme “Bringing Development Through Tourism”.



AFESTA brings together traders and artistes in the creative space to exhibit their trade to the masses.



The main goal of the festival is to bring people together to create a one stock market to trade or render services.



The festival will bring together over 10,000- 15,000 locals from Asokwa and other parts of Kumasi coming together to form a large crowd for the fiesta.



Just like previous editions, the festival also targets over 200 to 300 vendors locally and internationally.



The festival would be climaxed with a musical concert which will have a number of stars pass through.