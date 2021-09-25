Asokwa MCE nominee receives 100% endorsement from assembly members

Regional News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

The president’s Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Asokwa Assembly, Mr Akwanuasa Gyimah has been unanimously confirmed by Assembly Members.



Mr Gyimah who has been re-nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the post, had all 18 votes cast by the Assembly Members in his favour.



The approved nominee, in his speech after the unanimous approval, expressed appreciation for all persons who have supported him over the period while demanding more support from various stakeholders including assembly members, chiefs and all residents in the municipality to help him implement the president’s vision in the municipality.



The Asokwa Municipal Assembly was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in 2018.



The Minister for Local Government, Daniel Kwaku Botwe on Sunday released the president’s list of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives for the president’s second term.



The confirmation of MMDCEs by assembly members comes last in the processes leading to the official swearing-in of nominees.