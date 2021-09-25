Asokwa MCE nominee gets 100% approval

General News of Saturday, 25 September 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Assembly members of the Asokwa Municipal Assembly have by a unanimous decision confirmed Akwanuassah Gyimah, the president’s nominee for municipal chief executive.



All the 18 assembly members voted to confirm him as MCE.



He expressed his gratitude to the assembly for the 100% endorsement he received.



He called for more support from assembly members, chiefs and all residents in the municipality to help him carry out the vision of the president.



The Asokwa Municipal Assembly was carved out of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in 2018.