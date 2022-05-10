Asokwa MCE, MP cut sod to commence rehabilitation of Atonsu-Chirapatre roads

Regional News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: otecfmghana.com

On Monday, May 9, 2022, Municipal Chief Executive for Asokwa, Chief Akwannuasa Gyimah was joined by the Member of Parliament for Asokwa, Madam Patricia Appiagyei as well as some traditional leaders to cut the sod for the construction of 2.3kilometers of roads for the people of Atonsu-S-LINE new site and Chirapatre.



Giving details at a brief ceremony at the Atonsu New-site taxi rank area, Chief Akwannuasa said the Assembly got the opportunity to do a 1.3km of roads at the Atonsu S-Line to the new site and a 1 kilometer of roads in the Chirapatre old town.



He disclosed that the project is a World Bank credit facility and was being undertaken through the Ghana Secondary City Support Project module.



Chief Akwannuasa thanked the Ministry of Local Government and Decentralization for facilitating the project and commended the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council for supporting the Asokwa Municipal Assembly in carrying out all paper works due for the commencement of the project.



"I am happy to announce to the good people of Asokwa particularly those at Atonsu new site and Chirapatre that work on your bad roads would commence after this groundbreaking event and it is expected to be completed in 8 month's time and handed over to the Assembly by the contractor for use," Chief Akwannuasa disclosed.



CAUTION



The MCE asked the people whose projects were close to the construction site to evacuate and allow for work to commence since every entitlement had been given out.



He asked residents to support the contractor to work to complete the project on schedule, adding that the construction would benefit the local economy of the place.



Chief Akwannausa, however, cautioned against behaviors and attitudes that would affect the longevity of the project, including the washing of vehicles on tarred roads as well as the picking of chippings on the completed roads.



"The NPP government under Nana Akufo-Addo said that 2021 would be the year of roads and since this project was to be undertaken in 2021 it means the President was a promise keeper and therefore as citizens, we should support government efforts such as road construction as well as others so that by what we see we extend the mandate of the NPP beyond the 8-year cycle," the MCE passionately stated.







MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT



On her part, Madam Patricia Appiagyei commended the Ghana government for granting Asokwa the opportunity to rehabilitate the bad roads in the Municipality.



This, she noted, was the essence of having a municipality through which such projects including road construction could be channeled.



"I am happy that all of us are seeing these good works of the President and government and I believe this calls on us to support the NPP to work more for the benefit of all Ghanaians," Madam Appiagyei intimated.



Present at the ceremony were the elected assemblymen for Asokwa as well constituency executives of the NPP in Asokwa as well as staff of the Assembly and workers of M-Gyebi, the contractor for the project.



