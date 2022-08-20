Asokore Zongo Chief calls for peace, assure youth of more development

Regional News of Saturday, 20 August 2022

Source: Michael Akrofi, Contributor

The Zongo Chief for Asokore, a suburb of Koforidua who is also the Chairman for the council of Zongo Chiefs in New Juabeng North Municipality, Alhaji Umar Faruk Bello has called on the youth in his area to live in peace among themselves.



He said without peace, there's no Development and Progress.



He stated that he is also poised to collaborate with the youth to help develop Asokore Zongo in peace.



Alhaji Umar Faruk Bello made the disclosure during a meeting with some Zongo youth and residents who are aggrieved following recent steps and decision by another Faction in the Zongo called the "Banda Tribe" to enstool a new chief in the Community in the absence of Alhaji Umar Faruk Bello who is recognized as the legitimate Zongo Chief for the Asokore.



This development has not gone down well for some residents and youth in the Zongo who have been waiting for an order from their legitimate chief for them to challenge the installation of the new chief.



The secretary to the Asokore Zongo Chief Ahmed Banda Amadu said, "whilst they were in the mosque on 12th August, 2022, a section of tee Banda tribe stormed the mosque and enstooled a new chief.



"The matter was reported to the Police in New Juabeng North, but no action was taken. We were told that it was a hoax by the police. Meanwhile, it was announced in their mosque that they've gotten a new Chief when the said new chief was introduced," he said



The issue nearly generated confusion and chaos in the Zongo. But Alhaji Umar Faruk Bello Called the youth to order.



Alhaji Umar Faruk Bello was enstooled on 3rd March, 2018 as a legitimate Chief of Koforidua Asokore Zongo and was given the responsibility as the Chairman of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the municipality.



On the arrival of Alhaji Umar Faruk Bello, a durbar was organized for him to address his People.



He explained that, the action of the Banda tribe is a threat to the long-lasting peace of the people in Asokore Zongo but he will take due diligence through consultation with the appropriate stakeholders in the region to amicably resolve the issue.



He further assured and urged his followers to smoke the peace pipe with their opposing faction whilst his outfit continues to engage leadership in the New Juaben North Municipality.