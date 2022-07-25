Asogli State to celebrate 2022 Yam Festival

Regional News of Monday, 25 July 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

The Chiefs and people of Asogli Traditional Area in the Volta region are to celebrate Teza (Yam Festival) this year.



This year's celebration is expected to commence from Saturday, August 6th to Sunday, September 11th 2022 and is expected to feature various games and programmes.



Speaking at a press launch on Thursday, July 21st, at the forecourt of the Asogli Palace, Togbe Ayim II of Takla Traditional area, who doubles as Chairman of this year's planning committee for the festival, noted that the theme for the festival is "Let's eschew greed, unite for peace, development and prosperity."



The Chief said, "For the past three years, due to Covid, we were not able to celebrate this festival, but this year we planned that by all means, the festival must come on".



Togbe Ayim said corruption is a common enemy that is endangering development hence the need to educate the populace on corruption and how to tackle it; however, an anti-corruption day will be featured in the festival.



"You know corruption is everywhere if you observe very well, from our children, from the home to the offices everywhere, and this is eating into our fabric, and there's a need to put a stop to all these things.



"We have to begin from somewhere, you know charity begins at home; we as citizens of Asogli, we have to teach our youth because they're the future leaders, they're going to occupy higher positions in future, so if we don't teach them to avoid corruption in their lives when they grow, things will worsen," he said.



The Chiefs urged residents, especially the youth in the area, to comport themselves before, during and after the festival and celebrate without drug abuse and violent activities.



Youth empowerment day, women's day, inter-high schools quiz competition, mountain hiking, cooking competition, sports activities, and health walk, among other activities, are to be observed in this year's celebration.



Togbe Ayim emphasized that the core aim of the 2022 Teza is to ensure development in peace and unity with a call on all citizens of the area, home and abroad, to participate in the festival.