Asogli State holds youth forum, urges youth to be responsible citizens

Regional News of Friday, 9 September 2022

Source: Albert-Gooddays Kuzor

Asogli Traditional Council in the Volta on Tuesday, September 6 2022 held Youth Forum in Ho.



The occasion formed part of events under this year's Yam festival celebration by the Chiefs and people of Asogli State and more than three hundred youth from the Ho Municipality attended the forum.



Speakers from various areas including Marketing and Finance, Peace and Conflict, Youth Development, Formal Education and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schooled the youth.



Most of the participants were artisans, apprentices and their masters from the areas of hairdressing, tailoring and fashion designing and cosmetology.



Various youth groups in Ho, students and youth activists including chiefs of Asogli also participated.



The participants were facilitated on time management, skills development, savings, business management and were also equipped with ideas on how to commence and sustain business.



A speaker from Centre for Peace, West Africa advised the youth to stay away from actions and inactions that will lead to conflict in their areas and Ghana at large.



On Marketing and Finance, the participants were urged to consider innovation in their job fields and have a good customer relationship, they were also urged not to be too much money lovers over their businesses.



On Youth Development, the participants, most of whom were young women were told to be consistent in whatever they do in order to give them a sound future rather than to be burden on society.



They were also urged not to always look out for formal education but also to prioritise Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) since it will give them job and also make them employers and or trainers.



The Agbogbomefia Togbega Afede XIV who was present at the event asked the youth to put into practice all that they were facilitated with. He urged young people to be consistent in whatever they do, make positive use of technology, social media and be of good behaviour in society.



The revered Chief and businessman also briefly educated the youth on how to start their own businesses and make it a bigger venture. He then promised to give the needed support to apprentices who deserved it.



Asogli has an educational fund that takes care of brilliant but needy students in the region. Participants at the event appealed to Togbe Afede to consider fund for brilliant but needy apprentices which the Chief said it will be looked at.



Prior to the forum, the Chiefs and people of Asogli earlier held hailing of yam to usher into the community a new harvest.



Togbe Dzomadzi II of Ho Bankoe said, hailing of new yam is important because if it is not done, yam cannot be consumed in the traditional enclave.



This year's celebration came on barely after four years without celebrating it, in 2020 and 2021, Covid-19 was a reason why the celebration did not hold.



2022 celebration, however attracted indigines of Asogli home and abroad including tourists from United States of America (USA), United Kingdom (UK) and Togo.