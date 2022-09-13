Asogli Council apologises to Asogli state and Ken Agyapong

General News of Tuesday, 13 September 2022

Source: GNA

Mr Stephen Tetteh, the Secretary of the Asogli State Council on Monday rendered an unqualified apology to Mr Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament for Assin North, for wrongfully inviting him to the Palace against authority.



“I accept responsibility for the administrative lapse, which resulted in dispatching an invite to the MP.”



Mr Tetteh in a statement to the media on Monday explained that Mr Agyapong through his representatives requested for an invitation to be part of some programme of the 2022 Asogli Te Za, which was not granted by the Council.



He added that the rejection of his request was based on his occasional uncomplimentary effusions and vitriol attacks on the person of Togbe Afede XIV, the Agbogbomefia, in the media space spanning 2009 to 2018.



Mr Tetteh told the Ghana News Agency the rejection of the MP’s invitation was due to some disparaging comments made against Togbe Afede, as Board Chairman of the National Investment Bank.



He said the invite to Mr Agyapong inadvertently “slipped” through the many others that were sent across the country and was never a trap to disgrace him.



Leaders of the Asogli Palace last Friday, during the sitting in state of Togbe Afede denied access to Mr Agyapong, who was there to ostensibly pay homage to the Agbogbomefia, but the MP’s offerings, which included drinks, were rejected.



Efforts to elicit some response from the MP have been futile.