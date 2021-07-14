Ask your wife to refund her allowances to the state – Mahama told

Politics of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: angelonline.com

Pressure is mounting on Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama to refund allowances paid her by the state during her time of office.



This comes after Rebecca Akufo-Addo, and Samira Bawumia decided to return the full allowances paid to them since 2017.



Communications Officer of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu-Bempah Bonsu who spoke on Angel FM’s Anɔpa Bɔfoɔ Morning Show on Wednesday said the former first lady must be made to return the allowances she received while her husband was in power.



“If the first lady has refunded her allowances, then it is in order that we call on the former first lady to also return her allowances as well…that is in order…,” he said.



The First lady following the public uproar over recommended allowances for spouses of the president and the vice president has refunded allowances she received from the state since 2017. The second lady has also promised to refund.



The public uproar commenced following reports that a committee had recommended that Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Samira Bawumia should be paid allowances equivalent to sums given to cabinet ministers.



The recommendation was subsequently approved by Parliament.



Two suits have already been filed at the Supreme Court to challenge the recommendation and the parliamentary approval.