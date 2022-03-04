Ask Ken Agyapong to prove that Adwoa Safo was flown with state resources – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has responded to allegations that state resources were used to transport an MP back to the country for the Electronic Transaction (E-Levy) vote last year.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Kessben FM, the lawmaker stressed that there was the need to seek answers from the person who made the initial allegation.



He had been asked for a comment by the host of Kessben’s Maakye programme about a call by North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, for a probe into why state resources were used to ferry Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, back from the United States.



“Someone (Ablakwa) made an allegation and you (journalist) asked why we have to do that, so you believed him and asked about it, instead of asking whether there is any truth in the matter.



“Ask him what evidence does he have that it is state funds that were used to do that. That a special jet was used to bring her back, what evidence does he have about that and where is it?” he stated.



When his attention was drawn to the fact that the allegation was first made public by Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, he stressed that the burden of proof then rests on Agyapong.



“If you claim Ken Ohene Agyapong has said something, seek an explanation from Ken Ohene Agyapong who claims it is state funds that were used to do something.



“You didn’t ask Okudzeto for proof and said it was Ken Ohene Agyapong who made the allegation. So, ask him because he is the one making the claim that the Chief of Staff has used state funds to do something of that sort,” he insisted.



He also stated that he did not know that something of the sort had taken place: “Someone cannot make their claim and you come looking for evidence from me, go and ask him,” he added.



Kennedy Ohene Agyapong last week repeated an allegation that the Chief Of Staff had hired a private jet to fetch Sarah Adwoa Safo from the US, at a time the government was looking to pass the E-Levy.



When she eventually arrived in the country, the absence of Speaker Alban Bagbin meant that the Majority was still unable to pass the Bill which was contained in the 2022 budget statement.



In the wake of the allegation of how she was flown in, Okudzeto Ablakwa citing intercepted travel manifests computed the amount involved and came up to over GHC900,000. He has subsequently called for a probe into the allegations made by Agyapong.



