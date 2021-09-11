Asikuma-Have road project to be executed by First Sky Limited – Akufo-Addo

General News of Saturday, 11 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that First Sky Limited has been awarded a contract to complete the Asikuma-Have road project which is being funded by the government of Ghana.



The contract, according to the president, is to the tune of GH¢235 million. The 39.3 km Asikuma-Have road project is expected to be completed in twenty-four months.



“The Asikuma-Have project has been awarded to an exceptional contractor, First Sky Limited, who has demonstrated commitment and high standards when it comes to road construction. I am confident that the people along the project stretch will very soon see the action”, the president said on Friday, September 10 at Anfoega.



“I am hopeful that the good people of North Dayi Constituency will consider all these efforts and crown the New Patriotic Party with a seat in Parliament come 2024,” he added.



Nana Akufo-Addo who was on a tour of the Volta Region made this remark during a courtesy call on the president of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Togbe Tepre Hodo IV, who doubles as the Paramount Chief of Anfoega Traditional area.



Emphasizing on the need for the project to be completed on time, President Akufo-Addo said it will ease the burden of road users, especially local farmers as goods could be transported effectively. Aside from that, the project would provide over 230,000 direct and indirect jobs for the youth in the area.



Reiterating the president’s statement that the project is expected to be completed in 24 months, the Chairman of First Sky Limited, the project contractor, Eric Seddy Kutortse, said the road project involves crush work laying and asphalting of the entire stretch to ensure durability.



“We recognize the social-economic significance of this road to His Excellency President Akufo-Addo and the good people of the Volta Region. As part of our high standard operational ethics, we will deploy all cost saving mechanisms to ensure value for money, and also work strictly within the project timeline without compromising on the quality of work,” he noted.



President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister for Railways Development and MP for Hohoe Constituency, Hon John-Peter Amewu; Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu; and the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Herbert Krapa.