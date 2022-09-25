Asiedu Nketiah to be NDC flagbearer in 2028? – Ben Ephson drops hints

Politics of Sunday, 25 September 2022

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, has stated that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) intends to put forward an Akan flagbearer in the 2028 general elections.



In an interview with Metro TV on September 22, the pollster said per his observation, whoever emerges victorious in the upcoming NDC Chairmanship race will likely succeed former President John Dramani Mahama as the party's flagbearer.



His comments come on the back of reports that the chairmanship race is going to be between incumbent Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and current General Secretary, Asiedu Nketiah (alias General Mosquito).



He said of Mosquito's decision to not contest for another term: “I’m not too surprised. My intel has been that the NDC is targeting to have an Akan flagbearer for 2028 and it’s likely that post-John Mahama…these two are Akans and I suspect that the one who becomes the Chairman of the party will be in pole position to be the flagbearer.



“I have also had credible intelligence that Asiedu Nketiah has met some regional executives and has told them he’s going to contest for the national chairmanship. In fact, they will be three. Incumbent Ofosu Ampofo, Asiedu Nketiah, now leaving the General Secretary position and a former Member of Parliament, Nii Armah Ashitey. So, these three I believe are the ones who will be contesting for the NDC chairmanship slot,” Ben Ephson said.



Asiedu Nketiah - Ofosu Ampofo contest and what it means for the Chairmanship race



The pollster added that the likely contest between Asiedu Nketia and Samuel Ofosu Ampofo will either spell doom for the party ahead of the 2024 elections or vice versa.



Ben Ephson indicated that the conduct of the party and John Dramani Mahama will be the determinant factor, stating that the NDC's 2020 flagbearer should at best be neutral.



“I think that how the party conducts itself will put the party in a good shape or not towards 2024. I think that crucial to this [is] the impact…. whether peaceful or not, whether it won’t affect the unity of the party will be the role of John Mahama,” he said.



Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Asiedu Nketiah declared that he will not seek re-election for the current position which he has held since 2005.



According to him, his options include retirement or contesting for National Chairman slot.



“I will not contest the general secretary position for the NDC. I have two other options at hand; Either I go for the chairmanship or retire from politics,” he said.



The NDC is expected to elect it national executives on December 17.