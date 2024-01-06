Asiedu Nketiah ‘mocks’ Alan Kyerematen at E.T Mensah’s funeral

General News of Saturday, 6 January 2024

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the Chairman of the largest opposition political party in Ghana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been spotted for what many have described as a friendly mockery of the presidential candidate for political movement, Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



In a viral social media video, Asiedu Nketiah, who met Alan Kyerematen at the funeral ceremony of late legislator for Ningo-Prampram, Enoch Teye Mensah, was seen flapping his hands like a butterfly flying, as he pointed out to Alan Kyerematen amidst laughter.



The gesture by Asiedu Nketiah sparked laughter among other NDC dignitaries who saw what ensued between Alan Kyerematen and Asiedu Nketiah.



The Butterfly is the symbol for the political movement, Movement for Change.



While addressing and educating Ghanaians on his political movement, Alan Kyeremanten explained that, the butterfly is the symbol of transformation, the symbol of renewal and growth.



He believes his movement would cause a radical change in the Ghanaian political space and will carry the flag of Ghana high.



Alan Kyerematen formed Movement of Change briefly after his failure to secure the flagbearer seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



While exiting the NPP to form his own political movement to contest as an independent candidate, he explained that he had to leave because the party has deviated from its founding principles and beliefs.



Come December 7, 2024, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen would be competing against NDC’s John Dramani Mahama and the NPP’s Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and any other candidate that may turn up to contest for Ghana’s highest office.



