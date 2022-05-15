Asiedu Nketia vs Ofosu-Ampofo: Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race

General News of Sunday, 15 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2022 National Congress of the National Democratic Congress promises to be exciting with some potential battles lined up.



The election is billed to pit some bigwigs in the party against each other with the National Chairman expected to be the highlight of the election which will be held in November 2022.



Although neither of them has confirmed their decision to contest, it is expected that current General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia will battle incumbent Ofosu-Ampofo for the national chairmanship position.



GhanaWeb does an analysis of the areas that could determine who wins the election.



Popularity and experience



Every election has some element of popularity contest. The battle between the Ofosu-Ampofo and Asiedu is one that will prove which of the two is more popular.



Since 2008, Asiedu Nketia has served as General Secretary of the NDC with his usual comic-driven statements making him quite a popular figure.



After two failed attempts, Ofosu-Ampofo gave up his Parliamentary career to serve the NDC as chairman in 2018.



Whereas both men have some bit of influence and popularity in the party, General Mosquito appears to edge Ofosu Ampofo with his experience and public statements.



Access to funds



A huge factor in elections is the depth of the pocket of contestants. Per their constitution, the election of National Executive has executives at the regional and constituency level voting.



With such a relatively smaller electoral college whoever can play the lobby game quite well, will have a good shot at annexing the role.



Clear message and plan for election 2024



The impression from most NDC members and supporters is that election 2024 is not theirs to lose.



The struggles of the Akufo-Addo government fill them with the hope that bar a miracle, the NDC would win the elections.



The two prospective candidates took some flack for the party’s failure to win the 2020 elections with most people surmising that their inability to collate their results led to the alleged rigging by the EC.



If any of them is to be entrusted with the rulership of the party, they would have a clear cut plan for the elections.



They will have to show beyond doubt that they have tactics and plan to swing the election in the party’s favour.



The Mahama Factor

This arguably is the biggest of all the factors that could propel one of the two candidates to win the elections.



John Mahama has a firm grasp and influence on the party and whoever he anoints to lead the party, would most likely get favourable endorsement from the rank and file.



Earlier there were reports that John Mahama was backing Asiedu Nketia but GhanaWeb sources indicate that, that is not the case and that within the party, there are conversations to have one of the two drop out of the race.



