Asiedu Nketia talks about his political past with 'mentor' Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 15 February 2022

Asiedu Nketia talks about his political past



The NDC sscribe says he grew up respecting activist Akufo-Addo



Asiedu Nketia disappointed by output of Akufo-Addo government



Johnson Asiedu Nketia, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, NDC, has revealed his long political affiliation with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who he says was once a mentor.



Asiedu Nketia, alias General Mosquito, revealed on TV3’s morning show programme that as a young student who was coming of political age, Akufo-Addo’s political activism and pursuits were of interest to him and several others even though today they belong to different sides of the political spectrum.



“Many people don’t know that I have related politically with Nana Akufo-Addo before. Long even before he came into government. As students, he was our mentor. Nana Akufo-Addo was part of the fight against the Union government in the Acheampong era and that was when we were coming of electoral age,” he told host Johnnie Hughes.



He continued that as a result of Akufo-Addo’s footprints back in the day as a human rights lawyer, “we saw him as a messiah, our mentor and a doyen of multiparty democracy, human rights lawyer.



“So the organisation he was a part of, I was also following them keenly, i.e. People’s Movement for Freedom and Justice.



“And so all his life from that time to the time he became president, his major selling point was that he was incorruptible and that he was a human rights advocate. These are the two major selling points,” he observed



Asiedu Nketia said he was not overly worried when Akufo-Addo secured the presidency because he believed it was an opportunity to actualise the values he had espoused and for which young people at the time saw him as a political colossus but stressed that Akufo-Addo has been a disappointment since January 2017.



“Even we as political opponents, when he won we said he is somebody we have followed before as a leader called upon to implement his preaching.



“Because of his performance, that has deepened my disappointment, I am very disappointed because if he had died before becoming president, all of us would have celebrated him as being the best president of Ghana who never was. Now he has proven all of us wrong,” General Mosquito added.



The two men served as legislators during the second and third Parliaments. Akufo-Addo in Abuakwa North and Asiedu Nketia as MP for defunct Wenchi West.



Akufo-Addo left Parliament to pursue his presidential ambitions which materialized in 2016 whereas Asiedu Nketia went to serve as the scribe of the NDC after leaving Parliament.