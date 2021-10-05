Asiedu Nketia stings Vladimir Antwi Danso over ‘no explanation’ comment

General News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has berated Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso over his defence of some observations and conclusions made by the three-member fact-finding committee on the Ejura chaos.



Asiedu Nketia reckons that the position by Dr. Antwi Danso that the committee owes the family of late activist Ibrahim Mohammed (Macho Kaaka) no explanation for some conclusions made in their report was undemocratic.



Asiedu Nketia told Adom TV that the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College (GAFCSC) erred with his statement.



“When Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso was quizzed about their findings, he said they had no right to question him. I’m shocked. Since when did it be a crime to question leadership about decisions they make. If we are in a democracy and you claim no one can criticize your work then there is a problem. This is coming from a professor in the era of democracy.



“When they asked him about Kaaka’s death, he said that it was not part of their terms. If finding Kaaka’s death was not part of your terms of reference then why did you capture it in your findings? It’s either someone added that bit to the report or they did it themselves. I don’t understand,” he said.



Asiedu Nketia who punched holes in the work of the committee disclosed his conviction that it was set up as a defensive mechanism for the government.



He noted that the competence of the committee members and their output with respect to the Ejura disturbance gives him reason to think that it was a set-up with a pre-determined agenda to whitewash the government.



“They did a cover-up job. The committee was made to cover up for Kaaka’s death. Kaaka was exercising his democratic rights by speaking against the government but in this government, critics can face any form of action. A journalist died and nothing has been done about it.



“Soldiers have gone to media houses to attack journalists and nothing has happened to them. Media houses have also been closed down and nothing has happened. If we are getting to the stage where people are being murdered for speaking up then it is getting out of hand. The international community has seen that Akufo-Addo is not practicing democracy.



“They had to set up a committee to deceive people that a non-partisan committee has been set up to probe the murder of Macho Kaaka. The committee was set up to cover up the government’s weakness”, he said.



The committee in its report released last week. concluded that the probability of Macho Kaaka’s death being caused by family outweighed the chance of murder due to his good governance activism.



