Asiedu Nketia reveals one condition that will make NDC return to Kokrokoo

General News of Saturday, 13 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On Wednesday, May 6, 2020, the National Communication Bureau of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) issued a statement signed by their National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, announcing a boycott of Peace FM’s morning show, Kookrokoo hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi.



The letter named "the unfair panelling system" and the introduction of Allotey Jacobs by the host as “Social Commentator with strong leanings to the NDC” as part of plans to spite the party.



Fast forward to August 2022, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who made an appearance on the show on Friday, August 12,2022 named the one condition under which the NDC will make a return to the show during.



He asked that he "come to their office to seal things".



Below is a conversation between the host of the show and Asiedu Nketia:



Kwame Sefa Kayi: It’s been six years and three months since NDC made an appearance on Kokrokoo, now that you’ve come here, does it mark the end of your boycott?



Asiedu Nketia: We’ve already settled the issue, what is left is for you to come to our office so that we seal everything.



Sefa Kayi: Then you people should come here for us to seal things.



Asiedu Nketia: You wronged us so you should come to us.



Sefa Kayi: What did I do to you? You are here today so tell us what I wrong. You claim I’ve wronged the NDC so tell me.



Asiedu Nketia: This is not a court.