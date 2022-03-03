Asiedu Nketia renames the E-Levy as ‘Akobalm’

General News of Thursday, 3 March 2022

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has said that the most appropriate name for the controversial Electronic Transactions Levy (E-Levy) being introduced by the government should be ‘Akobalm.’



He explained that ‘Akobam,’ which was the name of a body ointment that gained popularity many years ago in the country, and also because of its relatable advertisement song, best fits what the levy has now become.



According to adomonline.com, the NDC’s General Mosquito, as he is affectionately called, added that with the way the government is projecting this levy as the savior for the country in terms of its development and economic stability, it might as well pass for the purported efficacy of the popular ‘Akobalm’ ointment.



“In the interest of Ghana, we should not support E-Levy. The conversation is not about not having money but everyone is looking at actions that are in the interest of the nation. So, we [NDC] believe stopping it will be in the interest of the nation.



“So now, E-levy has become Akobalm, the government is not telling us the truth,” he added.



While speaking at the opening of the maiden National Labour Conference at Kwahu-Nkwatia in the Eastern Region on Monday, February 28, 2022, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said that the country had reached a certain point where it should domestically raise its own money to fund its development.



He explained that this would help the country on the road to ending its dependence on foreign support and that he is positive that the passing of the E-Levy would bring that to bear.



So far, the E-Levy bill is yet to be re-laid on the floor of parliament for deliberations that should end at either getting the bill passed or further rejection by the House.