Politics of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asiedu Nketia has made a big mistake, his 72hr ultimatum is up! - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho says Asiedu Nketia's 72-hour ultimatum to retract his expulsion from NDC is up

• Koku was sacked from the party in July

• He says Asiedu Nketia has made a big mistake picking up a fight with him

Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Koku Anyidoho says the 72-hour ultimatum he gave to the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, to retract his expulsion from the party is up.

Last month, the NDC announced the expulsion of Anyidoho, from the party citing issues of “misconduct and anti-party behaviour.”

In a letter dated August 18, protesting what he said was an unconstitutional ouster from the NDC, the former Deputy General Secretary also dared Asiedu Nketia to come out with any shred of evidence suggesting he created problems for the late Professor John Atta Mills while serving as Presidential spokesperson.

According to him all reasons stated by the NDC General Secretary to support his expulsion were “utter hogwash.”



In tweets posted over the weekend, Anyidoho noted that Asiedu Nketia made a big mistake picking up a fight with him. He wondered why in his word, "a spineless mosquito would pick up a fight a determined bull" like himself.



The former Deputy General Secretary who took to Twitter to vent said, “I have just picked up one of my military warfare strategy books: "when the head of the enemy is down; let the firepower be rapid and sustained". Asiedu-Nketiah is in deep trouble!!!”



In another tweet, he said: “Asiedu-Nketiah has allowed his perfidious nature to destroy his political career.”





