Asiedu Nketia far ahead of NPP’s well-resourced John Boadu – Kofi Jumah’s verdict

General News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for GIHOC Maxwell Kofi Jumah says Asiedu Nketia who is starved with resources because he is in opposition is performing far better than John Boadu who has all the resources at his disposal.



He believes that John Boadu has failed woefully in his role as General Secretary and needs to be shown the exit when the party goes to Congress in July this year



“If we should speak the truth, Asiedu Nketia in the NDC is working harder and smarter than John Boadu. You can’t compare the work he is doing with what John Boadu is doing,” he said on Accra-based OKAY FM.



Kofi Jumah insists that all the national executives do not deserve another term in office and therefore backs the Assin Central Member of Parliament’s campaign to get them out of office in the next election.



Meanwhile, some leading members of the NPP have said that John Boadu especially does not deserve to be General Secretary.



To them, his failure has led to the party’s struggles in Parliament and the earlier he is axed the better for the political party.



