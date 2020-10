General News of Friday, 12 May 1995

Source: Ghana Celebrities

Anaglate IS BACK!!!

Mr David Anaglate, Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting is back to post. After being asked to go on an indefinite leave, the government has recalled him from leave and he has been asked to continue in his job. As with the original statement asking him to proceed on indefinite leave, no reasons were given for his recall.





