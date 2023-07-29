Aside coming to steal, what else does Mahama have to offer? – Wontumi

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has accused former president John Dramani Mahama of having nothing to offer Ghanaians except wanting the opportunity to come back to power and engage in further corruption.



Chairman Wontumi alleges that Mahama's previous administration was riddled with corruption, and he is now conniving with others to secure the country's presidency to further indulge in embezzlement.



Speaking in an interview with Wontumi TV on July 28, 2023, he raised allegations of corruption, highlighting an incident involving Mahama's wife, Lordina Mahama.



According to him, during Mahama's tenure as president, Lordina Mahama attempted to take a substantial sum of almost one million pounds to London for shopping, however, she was allegedly prevented from using the said money and was subsequently questioned about the source due to her husband's position.



“See, the time that John Dramani Mahama was president, his wife Lordina Mahama took money of almost one million pounds to London for shopping and she was stopped and questioned about the source of the money because at the time her husband was president, you can google and it will pop up right now that Lordina was arrested in London. So, John Dramani Mahama apart from him coming to steal from us for another four years, there is nothing he has to offer, so, he is gathering criminals that he can share Ghana’s monies with, and by the grace of God it won't happen.”



John Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election; however, he has been reelected as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to lead the party into the upcoming 2024 general elections. He has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.







AM/SARA



Watch the latest episode of the Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:











You can also watch the newest episode of Legal Agenda on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and Biz Headlines below:



















Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb





To advertise with GhanaWeb

