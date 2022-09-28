Ashongman: Tipper truck rams into 4 vehicles, injures 4

General News of Wednesday, 28 September 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

An accident at Mangoase-Ashongman Estates in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency has left four persons injured, with one unconscious.



The accident occurred on Tuesday, 27 September 2022.



An Iveco tipper truck loaded with sand, heading towards Melcom, from the road connecting Kwabenya Abuom junction to Ashongman Estates, experienced a brake failure and rammed into four vehicles.



The vehicles; Toyota vitz, Suzuki, and a Honda CRV were left mangled.



However, not much damage was done to the Nissan pickup.



The truck also run into the wall of a nearby house, collapsing the wall completely.



An eyewitness, Ivan Mawusi, told Class FM online that: “According to the truck driver, his brakes failed him. But something must be done about the reckless attitude of tipper drivers plying this route.



“They have no respect for the small vehicles. They intimidate them on the road. Something must be done about it, this is a residential area, not a highway, where the trucks are expected to speed, the drivers must be made to observe speed limits on the road because there are several schools in the community, this could have been some kids.”



The injured persons were rushed to the hospital.