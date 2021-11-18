Ashongman Purewater residents bare teeth at ECG over 4-day-old outage

General News of Thursday, 18 November 2021

Residents of Old Ashongman Purewater fight ECG over power outage



Residents have been without power since Monday, November 15, 2021



Residents of Old Ashongman Purewater, a suburb of Accra, are up in arms against the Electricity Company of Ghana, ECG, over a power outage.



One resident who spoke to GhanaWeb pointed that following some work on a transformer in their area, they have been without power since Monday, November 15, 2021.



Subsequently, a number of houses in the area opposite the Westbridge School in the area, have been in the dark.



She stated that they had severally called the local ECG office to come and rectify the issues but all efforts to that effect have proven futile.



"It's been four solid days we are without lights. Yesterday I called the ECG office and someone told me we are complaining too much," she lamented.



She further bemoaned how food items she had bought were going to waste because of the outage stressing the impact on especially small and medium businesses in the area.