Ashiaman records 1,185 COVID-19 cases – Municipal Health Director

Health News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: GNA

The Ashaiman Municipality has recorded about 1,185 cases of COVID-19 with ten deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic, Mrs Patience Ami Mamattah, the Ashaiman Municipal Health Director has revealed.



She stated that the municipality still had some positive cases with some on admission.



She identified that people in the municipality do not wear the nose mask especially at the markets and in public transports popularly known as trotro.



To prevent the further spread of the virus in the municipality, she appealed to the residents to strictly observe all the safety protocols with emphasis on the wearing of a nose mask and maintaining social distancing.



Mrs Mamattah disclosed this at a brief ceremony to hand over a site to a contractor for the construction of a three-storey market complex which will be known as the "Nii Annang Adzor Market" at Ashaiman.



The MCE noted that the Ashaiman health data revealed that many people have hypertension and other non-communicable diseases which can be prevented, "we have noticed that from last year to June this year many people in the municipality have high blood pressure (BP)," she said



Mrs Mamattah urged people especially traders in the municipality to be conscious of their health as they need to stay in good health to be able to reap from their investments.



She also appealed to key stakeholders involved in the construction of the market complex to provide the health directorate with an outlet to be able to extend health services to the market users.



"Some people feel unwell but they are unable to leave their goods and services and seek medical care due to the distance so please allow us to be closer to serve them better," she stated.



Nii Annang Adzor, the chief of Ashaiman, expressed displeasure at the unhygienic situation in the market and appealed to the traders to ensure a clean and healthy market at all times.



When completed, the market complex would have 1,700 stalls, a lorry park, banks, health post, a crèche, police post, fire station, and warehouses.



The market is being constructed by Achamful and Sons Construction, a construction development company based in Kumasi, and is expected to be completed between six and eight months.



