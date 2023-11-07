Ashantis have become our own enemies – Asantehene

General News of Tuesday, 7 November 2023

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has admonished his subjects including chiefs to be wary of becoming enemies of the kingdom and allowing themselves to cause the downfall of Asanteman.



According to Otumfuo, the kingdom due its rich history has become an envy of many within Ghana who wish for its end.



"We are envied in the Ghana that we live in, some wish we could just be ejected. So, if you are in the kingdom be careful. Isn’t it amazing, the whiteman came and tried as much as they could but all of that led to nothing.



"The whiteman was with weapons and ammunitions but never got to even sight the Golden Stool.



“But because of ingratitude, Ashantis are now our own enemies causing our own destruction. You all should be very careful because they wish they could drive all of us out of this country,” Otumfuo warned.



Founded in the 1700’s Ashanti kingdom has grown to become a beacon of rich culture and thriving African traditional leadership.



In recent times, the kingdom has been in the spotlight as the current occupant of the Golden Stool, His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been taking measures in what he says is aimed at redeeming the image of the kingdom.



He has destooled a number of his subchiefs for various offences including those engaging in illegal mining as well as double and indiscriminate sale of lands.





